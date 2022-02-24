News / Metro

Smallest coronavirus risk area in world reopens

  15:00 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
The "China Fresh Tea" outlet in Shanghai – once deemed the smallest coronavirus risk area in the world – reopened on the first workday in the Year of the Tiger on February 7.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The 20-square-meter milk tea store at 228 Yuyuan Road closed in January when three employees tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with an infected customer. It was then listed as a medium-risk area and the lockdown was lifted on January 27.

The 20-square-meter milk tea store at 228 Yuyuan Road closed in January when three employees tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with an infected customer. It was then listed as a medium-risk area and the lockdown was lifted on January 27.

Many showed up to celebrate its reopening.

Chen Zhaotai was the first customer, ordering a cup of black tea at 12:13pm. Interestingly, he was in transit between flights when he stopped by for the drink.

Chen flew from Jinan in east China's Shandong Province to Shanghai en route to Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. He had a six-hour layover so he decided to check out the store.

"It took me about an hour to get from the airport to the store by Metro," he said. "It gained national fame as the smallest risk area. I wanted to try it and the tea tasted really good."

He was lucky to have arrived on the day the store reopened.

"It's located in a bustling area with modern yet traditional charm. I will surely come again," Chen said as he rushed back to the airport.

Cynthia Wang, who works at nearby Wheelock Square, entered the store around 12:30pm. Unlike Chen, she's been to China Fresh many times.

"Its drinks are popular in our office," she said, joking that the coupons sent to her could be used as poker cards. "I didn't know it reopened today but I just came on a lark. I'm so glad it has finally reopened. I couldn't wait to share with my colleagues."

To ensure a safe reopening, the staff prepared well, including fully disinfecting the store and drawing yellow lines to remind customers to keep a safe distance while queuing up.

"All of us have received the third booster shot," store manager Xu Wenqin said of the seven staff members on duty, alluding to the two vaccine shots and the booster.

Zeng Can, founder of the milk tea chain, said he had worried about business after the outlet reported the confirmed cases. However, netizens have shown great understanding and support.

"They didn't blame us but instead encouraged us. Also, some of our other outlets reported a nearly 20 percent increase in sales," Zeng said. "I can feel the city's warmth."


Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Follow Us

