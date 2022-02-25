Mayor Gong holds video talks with Dunedin mayor

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Aaron Hawkins, mayor of Dunedin in New Zealand, on February 24.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Aaron Hawkins, mayor of Dunedin in New Zealand, on February 24.

The exchanges between Shanghai and Dunedin have served as an important link between China and New Zealand since the two sides inked an agreement on sister city ties in 1994, Gong said, adding that both sides have signed six memorandums of cooperation and exchange since.

With the signing of the seventh memorandum of cooperation and exchange, both sides will push forward exchanges in the culture, science, technology, innovation, education and creative sectors, he added.

Gong welcomed firms from New Zealand to join the 5th China International Import Expo to share the opportunities brought by the cooperation on economy and trade.

It has been 27 years since Dunedin and Shanghai established sister city status in 1994, and both sides have witnessed cooperation in the fields of culture, scientific research and education, and we hope to explore more cooperation on digital economy, climate change and environmental protection, Hawkins said.