Exhibition commemorates 50th anniversary of issue of Shanghai Communiqué

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the issue of the China-US Joint Communiqué, the Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association (SORSA) has hosted exchange events and an exhibition.

The exhibition at the Home of Shanghai Overseas Returned Students on Sichuan Road M. features a total of 90 items, including stamps, photos and postcards.

The items, all collected by the SORSA members, record non-governmental exchanges and friendship between China and the United States over the past decades.

It also looks back on the historical moment of the issue of the Communiqué in 1972, which is also known as the Shanghai Communiqué.

The diplomatic document laid the political foundation for the normalization of China-US relations and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1979.

A commemoration event on Saturday gathered Pei Gang, president of SORSA and an academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, New York University Shanghai Vice Chancellor Jeffery Lehman, and Eric Zheng, president of American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.

Scholars, entrepreneurs and students also shared their own stories about how they have benefited from the China-US friendship and bilateral relations, and expressed their sincere wish for more cooperation and understanding on both sides.

Ti Gong