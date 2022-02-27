Tree-Graph Research releases 2.0 version of Conflux

A Shanghai-based, world-leading, public blockchain has released its upgraded version.

Shanghai Tree-Graph Blockchain Research Institute on Saturday released the 2.0 version of Conflux, a top 3 third-generation public blockchain in the world.

It is aimed to support the development of "metaverse" and "Web3.0," in particular VR, AR, online games and artificial intelligence.

So far, Conflux has more than 10 million accounts.

Wang Ye, deputy director of Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, said blockchain plays a vital role in boosting the digital economy, while R&D of public blockchain is internationally competitive.