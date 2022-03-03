More Shanghai residents signing up as volunteers

The number of Shanghai residents who registered as volunteers with their real name had increased to more than 5.9 million by the end of last year, up nearly 700,000 than in 2020.

The number of residents who registered as volunteers with their real name had increased to more than 5.9 million by the end of last year, up nearly 700,000 than in 2020, according to the latest report on Shanghai's voluntary service released on Thursday.

And the rate of volunteer registration in the city reached more than 23 percent among local residents, increasing by 2 percentage points.

The report was jointly issued by the city's spiritual civilization office, volunteer association, voluntary service research center and academy of social sciences, with 15,356 local volunteers and 10,696 residents being surveyed.

About 98 percent of volunteers said they were satisfied with their work, while over 99 percent of residents expressed satisfaction with the voluntary service.

The report showed that more than 82 percent of local volunteers had participated in COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, while 67 percent worked in civilization practice and 65 percent for community service.

Over 88 percent residents said they knew about the city's volunteer association while 87 percent were aware that December 5 is International Volunteer Day and nearly 80 percent were familiar with how to register as a volunteer in Shanghai.