News / Metro

Political adviser proposes unified health codes for travelers

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:06 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0
Domestic cities now have different COVID-19 prevention standards as well as their own health codes, which have affected air travel efficiency.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:06 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0
Political adviser proposes unified health codes for travelers
Imaginechina

A passenger scans his face before boarding a flight at Beijing Daxing International Airport.


China's civil aviation sector should implement unified health code and nucleic acid testing standards for the convenience of air travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic, a national political adviser from Shanghai said Thursday.

Domestic cities now have different COVID-19 prevention standards as well as their own health codes, which have affected the efficiency of air travel and impeded the recovery of the civil aviation industry, said Wang Yu, president of Shanghai Spring Airlines and vice president of the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce.

For instance, Chengdu in southwest Sichuan Province requires the "Chengdu Health Code," Guangzhou in south Guangdong Province has its "Yueshengshi" code and Shanghai has the "Suishenma" code.

Many air travelers must register on various platforms or download mobile apps when landing in different domestic airports, Wang said in his proposal to the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body.

Political adviser proposes unified health codes for travelers
Ti Gong

Wang Yu, president of Shanghai Spring Airlines and a national political adviser.

Sixty Shanghai delegates to the National People's Congress and 101 Shanghai members of the political advisory body arrived in Beijing on Thursday for the annual sessions that begin Friday.

The validity period of nucleic acid testing also varies among domestic cities. Some require a negative report two days before arrival, while others ask for a report made two days before takeoff. Their standards also change frequently, from one testing within two days to multiple tests.

"Passengers are easily confused and sometimes even stranded at airports," said Wang. "The already gloomy civil aviation industry will suffer additional losses due to these different standards."

He proposed releasing a unified information platform across the country where every traveler's itinerary code, nucleic acid testing report and vaccination records can be quickly checked. Air travelers are expected to show a single code to board an aircraft.

Wang also proposed more use of facial recognition and other touchless pass technologies in airports, railway stations, hospitals and shopping malls. Such digital technologies can help reduce labor costs while increasing traveling efficiency, Wang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     