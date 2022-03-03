News / Metro

Spring arrives early but cold front coming

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:15 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0
Spring has arrived in Shanghai earlier than normal this year, which should have been on March 13, and also ahead of last year's March 11 arrival.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  11:15 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0
Spring arrives early but cold front coming
Imaginechina

A cat enjoys the warm weather as cherry blossoms bloom in a downtown Jing'an District park. Spring has arrived earlier than normal this year.

Shanghai officially entered the spring season on February 26, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau announced on Wednesday. The official arrival of spring is proclaimed when the mercury hits 10 degrees Celsius or more for five consecutive days.

However, a weak cold front will hit the city at the weekend, dropping the highs to around 12 degrees on Sunday.

A short spell of rain is also forecast for Thursday night, said the bureau.

From next Monday, the city will again be in the grip of warm spring weather, with highs of over 15 degrees. And the mercury will keep rising to around 20 degrees.

Spring has arrived earlier than normal this year, when it was expected on March 13. Last year, the pleasant season arrived on March 11. It is also the fifth year that Shanghai has embraced spring earlier than usual, according to the bureau.

Spring arrives early but cold front coming
Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor takes photos of beautiful flowers at a local park in Shanghai amid the warm spring weather.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     