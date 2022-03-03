Spring arrives early but cold front coming

Spring has arrived in Shanghai earlier than normal this year, which should have been on March 13, and also ahead of last year's March 11 arrival.

Imaginechina

Shanghai officially entered the spring season on February 26, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau announced on Wednesday. The official arrival of spring is proclaimed when the mercury hits 10 degrees Celsius or more for five consecutive days.

However, a weak cold front will hit the city at the weekend, dropping the highs to around 12 degrees on Sunday.

A short spell of rain is also forecast for Thursday night, said the bureau.

From next Monday, the city will again be in the grip of warm spring weather, with highs of over 15 degrees. And the mercury will keep rising to around 20 degrees.

Spring has arrived earlier than normal this year, when it was expected on March 13. Last year, the pleasant season arrived on March 11. It is also the fifth year that Shanghai has embraced spring earlier than usual, according to the bureau.