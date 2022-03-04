News / Metro

Expats in Shanghai become fire volunteers

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:55 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
Two volunteer fire teams made up of expats were established in Shanghai on Thursday and Friday.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  18:55 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
Edited by Chen Huizhi. Subtitles by Chen Huizhi.

Expats in Changning and Xuhui districts have become the first foreign fire volunteers in Shanghai.

Two foreign fire volunteer teams were established in the districts on Thursday and Friday, as the 23rd China Youth Volunteer Service Day takes place on Saturday.

On Thursday in Changning, more than 10 team members from France, the Netherlands, India, Italy, Chile and the Philippines visited a fire and rescue station, learned how to use fire extinguishers and tie knots in ropes to use as fire escapes, and held a fire drill at a restaurant.

Nicolas Le Bec, owner of Villa Le Bec restaurant, said he cherished the opportunity to become a local fire volunteer.

"As someone who has been working in the culinary industry for 35 years, I know how important fire safety is for both the business and our guests," he said. "I will use what I have learned here to train my team and keep our guests safe."

Gert van Beek, director of guest relations at Crowne Plaza Shanghai, said it's important for him to understand how to create a safe environment for hotel guests and the community.

"I learned how to evacuate a building during a fire and extinguish a fire," he said. "Through a visit to the district fire department, I saw that local firefighters are doing an amazing job."

There are more than 80,000 foreign residents in Changning – 20 percent of the city's total expat population – and the district's fire and rescue authorities said they will recruit more expat fire volunteers in the future.

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday.

    Ti Gong

  • The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday.

    Ti Gong

  • The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday.

    Ti Gong

  • The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday.

    Ti Gong

  • The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday.

    Ti Gong

  • The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday.

    Ti Gong

In Xuhui District, 10 foreign students who are studying at East China University of Science and Technology became the first foreign student fire volunteers on Friday.

The students are from Algeria, Turkmenistan, Ghana, Yemen, Iraq, Bangladesh and Somalia.

They learned to use fire hose nozzles and extinguishers and basic fire prevention skills. They also got a close-up look at how firefighters and rescuers in China do their jobs.

The students, some of whom speak Chinese well, will make videos to educate the public on how to prevent fires, according to district fire and rescue authorities.

Samer Nasser Ali Alhagri, a student from Yemen, said what he learned is very useful.

"I feel I'm ready to help others when a fire breaks out," he said.

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A fire volunteer team made up of foreign students is formed at East China University of Science and Technology on Friday.

    Ti Gong

  • A fire volunteer team made up of foreign students is formed at East China University of Science and Technology on Friday.

    Ti Gong

  • A fire volunteer team made up of foreign students is formed at East China University of Science and Technology on Friday.

    Ti Gong

  • A fire volunteer team made up of foreign students is formed at East China University of Science and Technology on Friday.

    Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Changning
Xuhui
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     