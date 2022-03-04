Expats in Shanghai become fire volunteers

Two volunteer fire teams made up of expats were established in Shanghai on Thursday and Friday.

Expats in Changning and Xuhui districts have become the first foreign fire volunteers in Shanghai.

Two foreign fire volunteer teams were established in the districts on Thursday and Friday, as the 23rd China Youth Volunteer Service Day takes place on Saturday.

On Thursday in Changning, more than 10 team members from France, the Netherlands, India, Italy, Chile and the Philippines visited a fire and rescue station, learned how to use fire extinguishers and tie knots in ropes to use as fire escapes, and held a fire drill at a restaurant.

Nicolas Le Bec, owner of Villa Le Bec restaurant, said he cherished the opportunity to become a local fire volunteer.

"As someone who has been working in the culinary industry for 35 years, I know how important fire safety is for both the business and our guests," he said. "I will use what I have learned here to train my team and keep our guests safe."

Gert van Beek, director of guest relations at Crowne Plaza Shanghai, said it's important for him to understand how to create a safe environment for hotel guests and the community.

"I learned how to evacuate a building during a fire and extinguish a fire," he said. "Through a visit to the district fire department, I saw that local firefighters are doing an amazing job."

There are more than 80,000 foreign residents in Changning – 20 percent of the city's total expat population – and the district's fire and rescue authorities said they will recruit more expat fire volunteers in the future.

6 Photos | View Slide Show › The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday. Ti Gong

The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday. Ti Gong

The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday. Ti Gong

The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday. Ti Gong

The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday. Ti Gong

The first fire volunteer team made up of expats in Shanghai is formed in Changning District on Thursday. Ti Gong

In Xuhui District, 10 foreign students who are studying at East China University of Science and Technology became the first foreign student fire volunteers on Friday.

The students are from Algeria, Turkmenistan, Ghana, Yemen, Iraq, Bangladesh and Somalia.

They learned to use fire hose nozzles and extinguishers and basic fire prevention skills. They also got a close-up look at how firefighters and rescuers in China do their jobs.

The students, some of whom speak Chinese well, will make videos to educate the public on how to prevent fires, according to district fire and rescue authorities.

Samer Nasser Ali Alhagri, a student from Yemen, said what he learned is very useful.

"I feel I'm ready to help others when a fire breaks out," he said.