COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local cases, 24 imported patients, 16 local asymptomatic infections

All locally confirmed patients are close contacts of previous local cases and tested positive during quarantine.

The city reported three local COVID-19 cases, 16 local asymptomatic cases, 24 imported patients and 10 imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Local cases

The new confirmed cases included a 48-year-old driver, the husband of a local case reported on Thursday who works at the Yonghui store on Huting Road N. The other two cases are close contacts of the man.

Their 55 close contacts have been placed under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic cases

The first five cases are another close contact of the man, three of his colleagues and another Yonghui store employee.

The sixth to 12th cases have links with the patient confirmed on March 3.

The 13th and 14th cases have links with the patient confirmed on March 1.

The 15th case has links with the patient confirmed on March 4.

The 16th case tested positive during a routine test for high-risk groups.



A total of 71 people who have close links with the above 16 people have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 22.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 24.

The third and the fourth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 25 from Hong Kong SAR.

The fifth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The seventh patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 27.

The eighth patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 28.

The 10th patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 1.

The 11th and 12th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 1 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 13th to 18th patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 2 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 19th and 20th patients are Japanese who arrived at the local airport on February 8.

The 21st patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 12.

The 22nd patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 13.

The 23rd patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 14.

The 24th patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 15.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 153 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in Switzerland who arrived at the local airport on February 18 via Finland.



The second case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 21.

The third and fourth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on February 28 from Hong Kong SAR.

The fifth and sixth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 1 from Hong Kong SAR.

The seventh to ninth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 2 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 10th case is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on March 2.

All the new asymptomatic cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 86 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 12 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,101 imported cases, 3,515 have been discharged upon recovery and 586 are still hospitalized.

Eleven suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 401 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 207 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 162 imported ones, the local health commission said.