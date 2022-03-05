Traditional delicacy on Jingzhe solar term

Jingzhe (惊蛰), also known as the Awakening of Insects, is the third of China's 24 solar terms.

Jingzhe (惊蛰), also known as the Awakening of Insects, is the third of China's 24 solar terms. It alludes to the fact that insects and animals sleeping in winter are awakened by spring thunder.

Eating pear is believed to be able to dispel pesticides and disease. Check the video to find out how to make a pear dessert.