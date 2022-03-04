Potential game changer for treatment of diabetic macular edema

An innovative ophthalmological therapy at Shanghai General Hospital concluded its first patient injection during a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

The therapy developed by Shanghai-based Arctic Vision is a microinjection solution providing highly targeted drug delivery to the suprachoroidal space while limiting unnecessary drug exposure to the anterior segment, which reduces associated adverse effects.

Diabetes is a major chronic disease in China that affects more than 140 million people between the ages of 20 and 79. DME is a common diabetic retinopathy complication that can lead to vision impairment and blindness in diabetics. The DME incidence rate among Chinese diabetics is 7.9 percent and increasing every year.

Current treatment options for DME include laser treatment and medication, while the traditional injection method may cause inflammation and result in higher post-treatment incidences of cataracts and intraocular pressure elevation.

"DME is one of the major causes of visual impairment among diabetics. Providing relief to these people in a precise, safe and effective way remains a continued medical challenge," said Shanghai General Hospital's Xu Xun, who leads the clinical trial, which will be carried out in multiple hospitals in the nation. "This trial introduces an innovative injection therapy for DME patients with the potential for targeted drug delivery that provides better drug efficacy and safety. This could be a breakthrough and viable option for DME clinical treatment."