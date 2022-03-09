Old brands on Nanjing Road get facelift in commercial upgrade

The renovations aim to drive the commercial upgrade of the Nanjing Road pedestrian mall, known as China's No. 1 commercial street, and attract the younger generation.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's time-honored stores on Nanjing Road E., a fond memory for older generation of local citizens, are getting major facelift to try to attract more young customers to the commercial landmark.

Maochang Glasses, Hengdeli Clock and Watch as well as Guanlong Photographic Equipment Store, all dating back to about a century ago on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, have suspended operation or been relocated to make way for the renovations.

Some nearby popular food stores such as the Sanyang, Zhen Laodafang mooncake bakery and Shen Da Cheng restaurant have also closed their flagship stores and moved to a makeshift bazaar.

The renovations aim to drive the commercial upgrade of the pedestrian mall, known as China's No. 1 commercial street, to attract the younger generation.

The pedestrian street between the iconic Bund and Xizang Road M. in Huangpu District received about 200 million visitors in 2021. Over 40 percent among them were under 30 years old, according to statistics.

"Fashion and trend will become the calling card of Nanjing Road E.," the Huangpu District government said.

In actual fact, these time-honored brands have long represented "fashion and trend" among fans.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Guanlong Photographic Equipment Store, which opened in 1931, for instance, was the top "wind vane" on the newest equipment during the film camera era, said Chen Daming, a senior citizen and regular patron to Guanlong.

"Many customers came to the store on Nanjing Road from across China to buy the newest equipment that was not available elsewhere in the country," he noted.

The store was originally opened near Jiangxi Road M. and was later relocated to the ground floor of Hualian Commercial Building, which has also been closed for renovation.

The store was shifted to 180 Henan Road M. on March 1, three blocks from its old site.

Guanlong's regular customers also included many photographers of local newspapers. After finishing their interviews, they would rush to the store to develop photos.

"The store enjoyed an ideal location and developed high-quality photos," a senior photographer recalled.

However, it now mainly attracts senior and middle-aged shutterbugs at a time when almost everyone is taking photos with their mobile phones or digital cameras.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Despite the closures and adjustments of the old brands, the most popular landmark of Shanghai was still crowded with tourists and citizens on Wednesday. Many came to take nostalgic photos or have a last look at the sites which brought back bittersweet memories.

After noticing the former popular food stores had been shut down, many old customers rushed to their temporary site, a bazaar normally selling foreign products displayed at the China International Import Expo.

The bazaar to run through early June is open from 9am and 10pm daily. Though the space has largely shrunk, the old brands are presenting their signature products.

Sanyang Food Store, which sells nanhuo, or southern Chinese delicacies, is showcasing the commonest local delicacies. Meat counters are piled high with poultry and hunks of Jinhua ham, along with dried, marinated and preserved meats, poultry, seafood and vegetables.

According to the renovation plan, these food stores will be redecorated to mainly promote wanghong, or the Internet sensation food products, in future. The night economy, scientific installations and immersive exhibitions will be highlighted in the stores.

Renovation has also started on the iconic Century Plaza on Nanjing Road to drive the commercial upgrade.

"As the pedestrian street has been extended to the Bund, the plaza near its center requires a new look to keep luring visitors from across the world," the Huangpu government said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

After the 250-million yuan (US$39.55 million) makeover, the plaza will include a main structure known as the "magic kaleidoscope," a greenery sightseeing hill and a shell-like square. At night, the main structure will be illuminated to look like a shining pearl in its shell, according to the design from a Spanish team.

Upon its completion by the end of 2022, the plaza will have larger space to host a greater variety of events, while offering a leisure spot for tourists and locals. Global brands on the road will be invited to release their new products there, officials said.

The total sales of the pedestrian mall exceeded 10 billion yuan last year, making it one of the most lucrative commercial hubs in the city.

Nanjing Road was constructed in 1851 as Park Lane from the Bund to a race track on today's Henan Road. It was extended to Zhejiang Road in 1854 before being further stretched to Xizang Road in 1862. Nanjing Road E. was converted to a pedestrian street and unveiled to the public on the evening of September 20, 1999, when it quickly became an attraction for tourists and local residents alike.

The walking street has been listed by the Ministry of Commerce as one of China's first batch of pedestrian roads to receive high-quality, tasteful renovations and improvements. The entire road is now covered by 5G, the next generation of mobile communication technology, a key factor in its future development.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE