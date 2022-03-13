COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local case, 64 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported one local COVID-19 case, 64 local asymptomatic infections, 13 imported patients and one imported asymptomatic case on Saturday.

The city reported one local COVID-19 case, 64 local asymptomatic infections, 13 imported patients and one imported asymptomatic case on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

One local case

The patient is a 18-year-old close contact of a previous asymptomatic case and tested positive during central quarantine.



Those who had connections with him have been placed under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case to 60th cases, including 13 children aged from 5 to 8, are close contacts of previous confirmed or asymptomatic patients.



The 61st to 64th cases tested positive when they were screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 13 persons who have links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases





The first patient is a Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 1.



The second patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The third and fourth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 4 from Hong Kong SAR.

The fifth patient is a Japanese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The sixth patient is a Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 26.

The seventh patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The ninth patient is a Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The 10th patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 8.

The 11th patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the local airport on March 8.

The 12th patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on March 9.

The 13th patient is a Chinese working in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the local airport on March 9.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 190 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 8.



The new asymptomatic case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 26 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 11 imported asymptomatic patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,329 imported cases, 3,728 have been discharged upon recovery and 601 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 432 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 40 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 686 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 174 imported ones, the local health commission said.