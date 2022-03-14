News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 41 local cases, 128 local asymptomatic infections

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  09:14 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0
32 local confirmed patients and 90 asymptomatic infections were detected during central quarantine, while the others were found in the screening of high-risk people.
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  09:14 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0

The city reported 41 local COVID-19 cases, 128 local asymptomatic infections, 16 imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Of all the confirmed and asymptomatic cases, 32 confirmed patients and 90 asymptomatic infections were detected during central quarantine, while the others were found in the screening of high-risk people.

Two of the local patients used to be asymptomatic.

Local cases

The first four patients are close contacts of previous confirmed or asymptomatic cases and tested positive during quarantine.

The fifth and sixth cases are asymptomatic infections reported previously.

The seventh to 32nd cases are all close contacts of previous confirmed or asymptomatic cases and tested positive during quarantine.

The 33rd to 41st cases tested positive when being screened as high-risk groups.

So far, the 28 close contacts of them have been placed under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 44 cases, including threes boys aged at 2, 3 and 6, are close contacts of former confirmed or asymptomatic patients.

The 45th to 55th cases tested positive when they were screened as high-risk groups.

The 56th to 101st cases are all close contacts of former confirmed or asymptomatic patients.

The 102nd to 128th cases tested positive when they were screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 116 people who have links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first three patients are all Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 4 from Hong Kong SAR.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 8.

The sixth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 9.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The ninth and 10th patients are both Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The 11th patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The 12th to 16th patients are all Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 108 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the local airport on March 9.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

Both have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 41 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five imported asymptomatic patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,345 imported cases, 3,761 have been discharged upon recovery and 584 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 473 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 81 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 809 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 171 imported ones, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     