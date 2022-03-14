COVID-19 in Shanghai: 41 local cases, 128 local asymptomatic infections

32 local confirmed patients and 90 asymptomatic infections were detected during central quarantine, while the others were found in the screening of high-risk people.

The city reported 41 local COVID-19 cases, 128 local asymptomatic infections, 16 imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Of all the confirmed and asymptomatic cases, 32 confirmed patients and 90 asymptomatic infections were detected during central quarantine, while the others were found in the screening of high-risk people.

Two of the local patients used to be asymptomatic.

Local cases

The first four patients are close contacts of previous confirmed or asymptomatic cases and tested positive during quarantine.



The fifth and sixth cases are asymptomatic infections reported previously.

The seventh to 32nd cases are all close contacts of previous confirmed or asymptomatic cases and tested positive during quarantine.

The 33rd to 41st cases tested positive when being screened as high-risk groups.

So far, the 28 close contacts of them have been placed under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 44 cases, including threes boys aged at 2, 3 and 6, are close contacts of former confirmed or asymptomatic patients.



The 45th to 55th cases tested positive when they were screened as high-risk groups.

The 56th to 101st cases are all close contacts of former confirmed or asymptomatic patients.

The 102nd to 128th cases tested positive when they were screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 116 people who have links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first three patients are all Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 4 from Hong Kong SAR.



The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 4.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 8.

The sixth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 9.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The ninth and 10th patients are both Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The 11th patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

The 12th to 16th patients are all Chinese temporarily staying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 20.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 108 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the local airport on March 9.



The second patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the local airport on March 11.

Both have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 41 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five imported asymptomatic patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,345 imported cases, 3,761 have been discharged upon recovery and 584 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 473 local cases, 385 have been discharged upon recovery and 81 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 809 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 171 imported ones, the local health commission said.