Shanghai launches blitzkrieg against rat population

Shanghai will kick off a citywide campaign to reduce the rat population, improve the environment and eliminate spreading channels for rat-borne diseases like epidemic hemorrhagic fever.

According to local disease control and prevention departments, March is one of the peak seasons for rats in the city. Due to the early arrival of spring this year, the anti-rat campaign commenced 10 days earlier than originally planned.

Key targets of the campaign are eateries, rural areas, wet markets, schools and construction sites. Professionals will be dispatched to offer guidance, health authorities said.