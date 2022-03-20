Nucleic acid test site information now shown in map applications

Shanghai residents can now find real-time information about nucleic acid test sites, traffic and wait times in map applications.

The Shanghai digitalized office, a city-level bureau, has worked with AutoNavi (Gaode), Baidu and Meituan to optimize and upgrade functions related to epidemic prevention and control.

In the main pages of the applications, fast and direct accesses for nucleic acid tests are available. People can find nearby open test sites based on their locations.

Massive nucleic acid tests are required in Shanghai for epidemic control. It sometimes has caused long queues at test sites and forced people to wait "several hours."

Ti Gong

Baidu offers "heat map mode" to show crowd density at each nucleic acid testing site, which helps people arrange times reasonably or switch testing institutions if they are too crowded. AutoNavi has established 10 groups to offer real-time information on the sites, covering openings, traffic and waiting times. The groups cover eight districts in Shanghai, including Putuo, Huangpu and Xuhui.

For some elderly people, the pregnant, infants and young children who are unable to travel, at-home nucleic acid test reservation services are available in AutoNavi Map.

Meituan, with millions of shopper and delivery people, has offered updated test site information every day.