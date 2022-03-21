COVID-19 in Shanghai: 24 local cases, 734 local asymptomatic infections

Of all the local infections, 22 confirmed patients and 652 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

The city reported 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 734 local asymptomatic infections, 17 imported patients and two imported asymptomatic cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Of all the local infections, 22 confirmed patients and 652 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

24 local cases

The first 22 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 23rd and 24th patients tested positive when screened as high-risk people.

A total of six people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 734 infections tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 235 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 11.



The second patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on March 12.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in Malaysia who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

The fourth patient is a Chinese temporarily living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 14.

The sixth and seventh patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 15 from Hong Kong SAR.

The eighth and ninth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 3 from Hong Kong SAR.

The 10th patient is a Chinese living in New Zealand who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The 11th to 13th patients are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 15 from Spain.

The 14th patient is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 16.

The 15th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Australia who arrived at the local airport on March 16.

The 16th patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 17.

The 17th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 17.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 125 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Papua New Guinea who arrived at the local airport on March 9.



The second patient is a Chinese working in Malaysia who arrived at the local airport on March 13.

Both have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while their close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 53 asymptomatic infections were discharged, including 40 local asymptomatic patients.

So far, of all the 4,426 imported cases, 4,076 have been discharged upon recovery and 350 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 601 local cases, 396 have been discharged upon recovery and 198 are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 2,881 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 88 imported ones, the local health commission said.



