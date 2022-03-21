Police: PCR test reports recommended for visa service seekers

City police are advising people in need of exit-entry services to delay their trips to the application centers until later if it's not urgent.

People who are seeking exit-entry services at application centers are advised to possess negative PCR test results from within the past 48 hours, according to Shanghai police.

They will also be required to wear a face mask, show their health code and travel code and have their temperatures taken, police said on Monday.

However, they suggest that people in need of such services delay their trips to the application centers until later if it's not urgent, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the city.

Previously, police had said that they will approach foreigners who overstay due to pandemic control measures according to the law.

In some cases, such applicants are exempt from punishments for overstaying.

People who have overstayed are advised to go to the application centers for visa or residence permit extension or change after their residential complexes are no longer under lockdown, bringing with them official proof that they were locked down.

Generally, people who seek exit-entry services are told to make reservations online or call 12367, the service hotline of exit-entry authorities, for more information.

Since some of the application centers have stopped working due to pandemic control measures, people can call 12367 to confirm if the services are available before they go, police said.

People who have submitted their applications are also advised to delay their trips to the application centers to fetch their documents.