﻿
News / Metro

Police: PCR test reports recommended for visa service seekers

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:17 UTC+8, 2022-03-21       0
City police are advising people in need of exit-entry services to delay their trips to the application centers until later if it's not urgent.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:17 UTC+8, 2022-03-21       0

People who are seeking exit-entry services at application centers are advised to possess negative PCR test results from within the past 48 hours, according to Shanghai police.

They will also be required to wear a face mask, show their health code and travel code and have their temperatures taken, police said on Monday.

However, they suggest that people in need of such services delay their trips to the application centers until later if it's not urgent, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the city.

Previously, police had said that they will approach foreigners who overstay due to pandemic control measures according to the law.

In some cases, such applicants are exempt from punishments for overstaying.

People who have overstayed are advised to go to the application centers for visa or residence permit extension or change after their residential complexes are no longer under lockdown, bringing with them official proof that they were locked down.

Generally, people who seek exit-entry services are told to make reservations online or call 12367, the service hotline of exit-entry authorities, for more information.

Since some of the application centers have stopped working due to pandemic control measures, people can call 12367 to confirm if the services are available before they go, police said.

People who have submitted their applications are also advised to delay their trips to the application centers to fetch their documents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     