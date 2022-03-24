TCM herbs developed to prevent respiratory diseases

Facing the risk of COVID-19 and seasonal cold amid the change in season, local TCM experts are developing herbal prescriptions to help people improve their immunity.

Facing the risk of COVID-19 and seasonal cold amid the change in season, local traditional Chinese medicine experts are developing herbal prescriptions to help people improve their immunity.

Based on their experience while serving on the front line of the battle against the original novel coronavirus outbreak in central China's Wuhan, experts from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine revamped their prescription to make it in line with the current COVID-19 situation.

The renewed TCM prescription is also helpful in fending off the highly-contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, they noted.

"The herbal medicine, Qingshugubiaofang, is suitable for the public to prevent respiratory diseases," said Dr Wang Zhenwei, a member of Shanghai's COVID-19 experts' team, who went to support Wuhan's Leishenshan Hospital, where TCM played an important role in the fight against the pandemic.

"For convenience sake, we have made the herb into independent packs for brewing or boiling. We also have granule packs, which are light, small and easy to carry," Wang revealed.