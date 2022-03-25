COVID-19 in Shanghai: 29 confirmed cases, 1,580 local asymptomatic infections

Of local infections, 12 confirmed patients and 1,455 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

The city reported 29 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,580 local asymptomatic infections, 12 imported patients and five imported asymptomatic cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, 12 confirmed patients and 1,455 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

29 local cases

The first 12 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 17 tested positive in the screening of high-risk people.



A total of 45 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 1,455 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 125 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 367 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 11.

The second patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on March 12.

The third patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 17.

The fourth to sixth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on March 19 from Hong Kong SAR.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on March 20.

The eighth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 20.

The ninth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 3.

The 10th patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 5.

The 11th patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on March 7.

The 12th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Switzerland who arrived at the local airport on March 21.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 69 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese living in Japan who arrived at the local airport on March 18.

The second case, a Chinese working in Brazil, and the third case, a Chinese visiting relatives in the UK, arrived at the local airport on March 21 via Switzerland.

The fourth case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 6.

The fifth case is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on March 22.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 141 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 63 patients and 209 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,466 imported cases, 4,316 have been discharged upon recovery and 150 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 669 local cases, 463 have been discharged upon recovery and 199 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

There are 6,593 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 6,550 local ones, the health commission said.