News / Metro

Potatoes priced at 107.8 yuan/kg a typo: market regulator

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:55 UTC+8, 2022-03-25       0
Shocked customers called out Jing'an supermarket "price hike," resulting in correction back to 7.8 yuan, and refunds offered.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:55 UTC+8, 2022-03-25       0
Potatoes priced at 107.8 yuan/kg a typo: market regulator

The potatoes with prices wrongly marked

Potatoes priced at 107.8 yuan/kg a typo: market regulator

A notice clarifying the pricing error is posted at the supermarket.

Complaints about potatoes being marked with excessively high prices have been handled, Shanghai's market regulators revealed on Friday.

A kilogram of potatoes were found to be marked at 107.8 yuan (US$16.95) at the Yanping Road outlet of Lianhua Supermarket in Jing'an District on Thursday, which drew the ire of customers.

The potatoes were mistakenly typed by supermarket staffers, and two lots of potatoes were sold at the wrong prices, according to Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation investigators.

The sold potatoes have been recalled and a refund offered to one of the two buyers, officials said.

In total, 104 potatoes were sold at the supermarket on the day, with the rest at the normal price of 7.8 yuan per kilogram after staffers fixed the mistake, according to the administration.

Shanghai's market regulators have stepped up inspections on pricing irregularities to stamp out price gouging.

Due to lockdowns at some residential complexes in the city, there has been a temporary rise in the prices of some vegetables, while the prices of meat and eggs remain relatively stable.

To ensure a stable market order, authorities are cracking down on price gouging in target areas near locked-down residential communities and on online platforms, the administration said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     