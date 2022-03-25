Potatoes priced at 107.8 yuan/kg a typo: market regulator

Shocked customers called out Jing'an supermarket "price hike," resulting in correction back to 7.8 yuan, and refunds offered.

Complaints about potatoes being marked with excessively high prices have been handled, Shanghai's market regulators revealed on Friday.

A kilogram of potatoes were found to be marked at 107.8 yuan (US$16.95) at the Yanping Road outlet of Lianhua Supermarket in Jing'an District on Thursday, which drew the ire of customers.

The potatoes were mistakenly typed by supermarket staffers, and two lots of potatoes were sold at the wrong prices, according to Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation investigators.

The sold potatoes have been recalled and a refund offered to one of the two buyers, officials said.

In total, 104 potatoes were sold at the supermarket on the day, with the rest at the normal price of 7.8 yuan per kilogram after staffers fixed the mistake, according to the administration.

Shanghai's market regulators have stepped up inspections on pricing irregularities to stamp out price gouging.

Due to lockdowns at some residential complexes in the city, there has been a temporary rise in the prices of some vegetables, while the prices of meat and eggs remain relatively stable.

To ensure a stable market order, authorities are cracking down on price gouging in target areas near locked-down residential communities and on online platforms, the administration said.