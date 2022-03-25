Expats express support for those fighting against COVID-19
16:59 UTC+8, 2022-03-25 0
"Together, let's stand as one. Let's build a home away from home." Around 70 expats in Shanghai express through a video their support for those who fight against COVID-19.
