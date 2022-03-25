Man held for forging reports of PCR tests

The man allegedly modified the date of the test for himself with a mobile software, which made it convenient for him to access public places.

A 33-year-old man has been caught for forging reports of polymerase chain reaction,or PCR, tests for COVID-19, Shanghai police said on Friday.

The man surnamed Liu allegedly modified the date of the test for himself with a mobile software, which made it convenient for him to access public places.

He then did the same for two other people separately on Wednesday and Thursday, said police, who launched an investigation after receiving a tip from the public.

Liu was caught on Thursday and given an administrative detention.

According to the law, Liu will be detained for up to 15 days for the offense of forging official documents.

Shanghai has launched a mass screening among communities following a resurgence in COVID-19 cases since the start of March and demand for PCR or nucleic acid testing has surged.