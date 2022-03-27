News / Metro

Shanghai imposes staggered lockdown amid COVID resurgence

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:46 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0
A full lockdown will be imposed on Shanghai's Pudong and Puxi in turn for a new round of citywide nucleic acid testing from Monday morning.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:46 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0

A full lockdown will be imposed on Shanghai's Pudong and Puxi in turn for a new round of citywide nucleic acid testing from Monday morning, the city government announced on Sunday night.

From 5am on Monday, a lockdown will first be imposed on Pudong, Punan and adjacent areas (including the Pudong New Area, Fengxian, Jinshan and Chongming districts as well as Pujin Subdistrict and Pujiang Town in Minhang District and Xinbang, Shihudang, Maogang and Yexie towns in suburban Songjiang District) to carry out nucleic acid testing. The lockdown here will be lifted at 5am on April 1.

In Puxi, the quarantine measures for the key subdistricts and towns will continue. Other areas in Puxi will be put under lockdown from 3am on April 1 through 3am on April 5 for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing.

"The measure aims to curb the spread of COVID-19, protect people's life safety and health as well as achieve the dynamic zero-COVID-19 target at the social level as soon as possible," the city's coronavirus prevention work leaders' office announced.

The new round of "block and grid" COVID-19 screening is decided after evaluating the situation of the previous rounds of grid screenings and experts' analysis, the office revealed.

During the lockdown, all residential communities will be closed. All residents are required to stay at home. People and vehicles will only be allowed to enter but not exit the neighborhoods.

Meal delivery and courier services will remain operating with non-contact delivery to ensure basic life necessities. Delivery staff won't be allowed to enter communities.

During the lockdown, workers of government bodies and public institutions are asked to work from home, apart from those who must take part in anti-COVID-19 tasks or ensure the basic operation of the city.

They are also required to report to their neighborhood and village committees to become community volunteers to take part in the anti-COVID-19 work.

Medical staff, anti-COVID-19 personnel, police officers and deliverymen can exit their communities with work certificates or certificates from their companies.

All local companies within the lockdown areas must conduct closed-door operations or allow staff to work from home. Public service companies, such as those dealing with water, electricity, fuel, gas, communication, transportation, meat and vegetable supplies, however, will continue to operate.

Public transport, including buses, subways, ferries, taxis and online-hailing cars, will also be completely suspended during the lockdown. Only special vehicles, such as those for pandemic prevention or ambulances, will be allowed on local roads in locked-down areas.

Sufficient supplies of food and necessities must be ensured along with stable prices during the lockdown, the office observed. Green channels will be opened for those with medical requirements, especially pregnant women or those who need hemodialysis, radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

Residents are asked to follow the orders of their subdistricts, towns or companies in receiving PCR tests over staggered periods. Those failing to take the test will see their health code turn yellow, restricting them from entering many sites and depriving them of a number of local services. Those who refuse or interfere with the anti-COVID-19 measures shall bear all legal responsibility.

The COVID-19 prevention measures will be adjusted according to the evolving pandemic situation, the office noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Fengxian
Jinshan
Minhang
Songjiang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     