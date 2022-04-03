News / Metro

Shanghai-developed antigen self-testing kit approved

  15:41 UTC+8, 2022-04-03       0
The first locally developed antigen self-testing kit has come onto the domestic market.
The first Shanghai-developed antigen self-testing kit has come onto the domestic market.

After the National Health Commission made antigen self-test kits a supplement to nucleic acid testing in March, Shanghai Outdo Biotech Co quickly responded by sending its products, which were launched in Europe in 2020, for quick review.

It only took half a month to get the official approval thanks to the "green channel."

The kit requires people to use nose swab samples, with results in 10 to 20 minutes.

Source: SHINE
