COVID-19 in Shanghai: 425 confirmed cases, 8,581 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 425 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 8,581 local asymptomatic infections and eight imported patients on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.



Of all the local infections, 71 confirmed patients are previously asymptomatic infections. Seven confirmed patients and 7,920 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

425 local cases

The first seven patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 8th to 354th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 355th and 425th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 986 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 7,920 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 661 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 1,952 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 19.

The second patient, a Chinese studying in Britain, and the third patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Britain, arrived at the local airport on March 26 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 29.

The fifth patient is a Chinese temporarily staying in the Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on March 31.

The sixth and seven patients are Chinese traveling in Canada who arrived at the local airport on April 1 on the same flight.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on April 1 via Switzerland.

All the eight cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 167 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic case

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on March 30.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the local airport on April 1.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on April 1.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on April 2.

All the four cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 109 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,531 imported cases, 4,439 have been discharged upon recovery and 92 are still hospitalized. A total of 19 imported suspected case are undergoing tests.

Of all the 3,060 local cases, 659 have been discharged upon recovery and 2,394 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 53,443 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 53,418 local ones, the health commission said.