Mother who tests positive reunites with quarantined daughter

  16:00 UTC+8, 2022-04-04
A Shanghai mother who sought help on a social media platform with the hope of staying with her 2-year-old quarantined daughter has been reunited with her.
The mother, surnamed Zhu, lives in Changning District and said her daughter was sent to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center on March 29 for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Zhu, who was also tested positive, was being treated at Tongren Hospital, said on Weibo that she was concerned about her child being alone and wanted to be with her.

The clinical center said the girl was in stable condition after treatment.

Early Monday morning, Zhu arrived at the clinical center after receiving approval to do so from local health authorities.

"There are many mothers here accompanying their children," Zhu said. "After a lot of effort by many people, I am now with my daughter. I will take good care of her in the following days and hope we will recover and leave here soon."

