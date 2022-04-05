News / Metro

Rumors about contaminated Bright milk debunked

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  13:55 UTC+8, 2022-04-05       0
Rumors spreading on the Internet, saying that 134 Bright employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and its products were no longer safe, are not true.
  13:55 UTC+8, 2022-04-05       0

Rumors about unsafe Bright milk have been debunked.

Bright Dairy and Food Co said last night that its No.4 dairy plant suspended production on March 31 due to the lockdown. Its remaining products have been sealed and kept off the market.

All Bright products currently on the market are from other plants in the city and provinces such as Hubei.

Bright said that on April 2, two employees at the No.4 plant tested abnormal for COVID-19 and were put under immediate quarantine, followed by a thorough disinfection of the plant. Rumors then spread on the Internet that 134 Bright employees had tested positive and its products were no longer safe.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
