Authorities stress virus not spread by delivery services

The administration said all parcels arriving in Shanghai are disinfected prior to delivery, while sorting tools and delivery vehicles are also disinfected regularly.

The Shanghai Post Administration on Tuesday debunked rumors about COVID-19 spreading through post parcels.

The administration said all parcels arriving in Shanghai are disinfected prior to delivery, while sorting tools and delivery vehicles are also disinfected regularly. Moreover, delivery personnel are required to wear masks.

Meanwhile, only no-contact delivery services are currently available, so all parcels are either put in neighborhood smart lockers or delivered to recipients by protective suit-wearing community volunteers. People should wear masks if they go out to fetch parcels.

Recently, rumors spread on the Internet that the resurgence of COVID-19 in Shanghai began with unprotected delivery services and contaminated parcels. The administration urges people not to spread such rumors and respect delivery people who are helping keep the city on track during the lockdown.