Post about starving senior debunked by authorities

Authorities have determined a help-seeking post on Wednesday is fake. The post claimed a visually impaired senior living in Yangpu District has been starving for days, and had to cry out for help from behind his door.

Although the senior's neighbors didn't hear any such things, they cooked and sent meals to him after seeing the post.

Officials from the Kongjiang Subdistrict where the 70-year-old man lives visited him, and found he has adequate food supplies and is capable of taking care of himself. The post was written by his sister, who took for granted that the man would be starving during the lockdown. The post has been deleted.

The subdistrict said they would arrange for an official to regularly contact the man to assist him if necessary.

