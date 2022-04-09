News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,015 confirmed cases, 22,609 local asymptomatic infections

  09:47 UTC+8, 2022-04-09       0
The city reported 1,015 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 22,609 local asymptomatic infections, two imported patients and two imported asymptomatic infections on Friday.
The city reported 1,015 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 22,609 local asymptomatic infections, two imported patients and two imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Of all the local infections, 420 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 301 confirmed patients and 21,853 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

1,015 local cases

The first 301 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 302nd to 595th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 596th to 1,015th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 835 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 21,853 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 756 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

A total of 2,254 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on March 30.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Argentine who arrived at the local airport on April 1 via Switzerland.

Both new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on March 23 via Copenhagen.

The second case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on April 4.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 46 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 119 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 4,551 imported cases, 4,490 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 5,800 local cases, 899 have been discharged upon recovery and 4,894 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 141,827 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 141,808 local ones, the health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

