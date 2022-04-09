New safety measures ensure food security

Shanghai's market regulators have tightened food safety management amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai's market regulators have tightened food safety management amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic as high-risk foods like raw aquatic products have been banned for the supply of group meals.

The ban also covers salads and re-processed delicatessen items, according to a notice released by the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation on Saturday night.

Food supplied to groups should be fully cooked to prevent cross infection, and management will be strengthened for the processing, cooking, storage and transportation processes of food supply, the notification states.

Food manufacturing and operators are ordered to ensure strict disinfection at relevant venues and health management of staff.

They should also step up food safety self-examination, register health information of staff, and ensure that relevant documents involved in the purchase of food materials can be tracked.

Makeshift hospitals and quarantine hotels are ordered to check food supplied, and remind people to consume it in a timely manner.

Food safety seals and non-contact delivery services are recommended to prevent contamination during delivery, according to the notice.