COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1,189 confirmed cases, 25,141 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 1,189 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 25,141 local asymptomatic infections and one imported patient on Tuesday.

The city reported 1,189 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 25,141 local asymptomatic infections and one imported patient on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Of all the local infections, 23 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 867 confirmed patients and 24,500 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

1,189 local cases

The first 867 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 868th to 1,166th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 1,167th to 1,189th patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 878 people who had links with them have been put under quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 24,500 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 641 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.



A total of 1,897 people who had links with them have been placed under observation.

Imported case

The patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on April 7.



The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while 26 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 341 patients were discharged.



So far, of all the 4,568 imported cases, 4,526 have been discharged upon recovery and 42 are still hospitalized.

Of all the 9,903 local cases, 2,120 have been discharged upon recovery and 7,776 are still hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities. No suspected local case is undergoing tests.

There are 224,704 asymptomatic infections undergoing medical observation now, including 224,691 local ones, the health commission said.