Police warn about fake 'epidemic passes'

Police report another case in which people forge "epidemic passes" to make a profit.

Two people in suburban Qingpu District have been detained for allegedly forging "epidemic passes" for vehicles, Shanghai police have reported.

This is the second case of this kind since the government started to issue special passes for vehicles which transport key goods and provide public services while the city is largely under lockdown in an effort to curb the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Qingpu police said they started investigation earlier this month after receiving a report from the public that a truck repeatedly appeared in certain residential complexes delivering only a few goods.

Police found that no epidemic pass has been issued to this truck which is owned by a fruit shop owner surnamed Li.

Li and his brother, who were found to be driving the truck, were caught by police on Thursday.

Li has confessed that he forged the documents together with his brother to use the truck to deliver ordered fruit.

The two could face criminal charges of forging official documents because the epidemic pass is issued by the government, police said.

Also this week, a 29-year-old man was given an administrative punishment for selling forged "epidemic passes" to a car rental.

Ti Gong