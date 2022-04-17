Cabs now available for people with medical requirements

Shanghai citizens will be able to book a taxi to or from local hospitals amid the city's COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Imaginechina

From April 18, people with medical requirements can apply to their subdistricts or towns for a "medical guarantee taxi," which will provide point-to-point transport service under strict measures, the Shanghai Transport Commission said on Sunday.

The subdistricts and towns will take charge of the allocation and management of the taxis only for medical purposes during the pandemic, the commission said.

Currently, the subdistricts and towns are arranging vehicles to transport residents with medical requirements to hospitals. Local taxi companies will reinforce them now to largely increase the transport capacity, according to the commission.

Meanwhile, from Monday people discharged from local hospitals can make an appointment themselves with a cab to take them home.

They should make the reservation via the hotline (6258-0000) at least one day before and must have a discharge certificate from the hospital and a negative PCR report tested within a day.

Discharged COVID-19 patients still have to be picked up by their subdistricts or towns under closed-loop management.