News / Metro

New round of citywide PCR testing set for Tuesday

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:22 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0
Shanghai will launch another round of citywide nucleic acid testing on Tuesday to continue screening out positive COVID-19 cases.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:22 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0
New round of citywide PCR testing set for Tuesday
Imaginechina

Workers disinfect the Bund on Monday morning.

Shanghai will launch another round of citywide nucleic acid testing on Tuesday to continue screening out positive COVID-19 cases, with the goal of soon achieving zero community transmissions.

Every resident in the city's locked-down, controlled and precautionary areas will take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test tomorrow despite predicted rainfall, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

Door-to-door sample collection will be provided for those who have tested positive via antigen self-tests and are awaiting rechecks, as well as people living with them, Zhao said.

Everyone must wear masks and maintain two-meter social distancing to reduce the risk of cross infections.

The city reported 19,455 positive infections on Sunday, 7 percent less than Friday.

The number of community transmissions is also gradually falling. A total of 217 such infections were found during PCR screenings in local communities on Sunday, 20 percent lower than Saturday.

New round of citywide PCR testing set for Tuesday
Imaginechina

Medics prepare for a PCR screening in a local community.

138 deaths

Shanghai reported 51 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday – one-third more than Saturday – bringing the total since the resurgence commenced in March to 138.

The average age of Sunday's fatalities was 84.2, and the oldest was 100. All had severe underlying conditions, and only four had been vaccinated.

Among Shanghai's COVID-19 patients, 196 have severe symptoms and 23 are in critical condition, a 20 percent increase over the previous day.

Meanwhile, a total of 21,972 COVID-19 patients were discharged from local designated and makeshift hospitals on Sunday after making full recoveries, an increase of more than 16 percent over the previous day.

Antigen self-testing cannot replace PCR testing, which is more accurate, said Hu Xiaobo, director of the Shanghai Center for Clinical Laboratory.

However, that accuracy can be affected by other processes, such as sample collection, transport and testing, Hu noted.

He added that frequent PCR testing is designed to detect infections in incubation periods with viral loads that are too low to result in positive results in a single test.

New round of citywide PCR testing set for Tuesday
Imaginechina

A boy receives PCR sample collection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     