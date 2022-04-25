News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2,472 confirmed cases, 16,983 local asymptomatic infections

Of all the local infections, 846 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections.
The city reported 2,472 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 16,983 local asymptomatic infections and one new asymptomatic imported case on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

Of all the local infections, 846 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 1,557 confirmed patients and 16,835 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine, while the rest were found in the screening of high-risk people.

2,472 local cases

The first 1,557 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 1,558th to 1,626th patients tested positive during the screening of high-risk people.

The 1,627th to 2,472nd patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 51 new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 16,835 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 148 tested positive when screened as high-risk groups.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported asymptomatic case

The case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the local airport on April 9.

The case has been transferred to the designated hospital for observation, while the close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 2,451 patients and 19,523 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to April 24, of all the 41,281 local confirmed cases, 17,041 have been discharged upon recovery and 24,102 are still hospitalized, including 196 severe cases and 23 critical cases. A total of 138 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,579 imported cases, 4,570 have been discharged upon recovery and 9 are still hospitalized.

