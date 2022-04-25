Shanghai braces for heavy rain, strong winds

The Shanghai Meteorological bureau issued the lowest-level gale and lightning alerts on Monday afternoon, warning of lightning and rainfall, along with gale-force wind.

Heavy rain along with strong winds are expected to hit Shanghai from late Monday to early Tuesday, the local weather authority announced on Monday.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued the lowest-level gale and lightening alerts before 2:30pm on Monday afternoon, warning that lightning and rainfall will hit the city in the next couple of hours with gale-force wind.

Around 4:30 pm, the bureau upgraded the gale alert to second lowest level and issued a yellow hail alert (the lowest level), warning that the increasing wind force, heavy rain and hails began to affect the city.

Monday was humid and cloudy during the day with the temperature ranging between 20 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The city's flood prevention authorities have reminded relevant local departments, especially makeshift hospitals for COVID-19, to fully prepare for the expected downpour.

Also, all districts should strengthen supervision of hidden dangers in temporarily built delivery points, nucleic acid swab-taking sites, centralized quarantine points and makeshift hospitals amid the coronavirus lockdown, as well as road partitions and other facilities, and resolutely prevent leakage, falling objects and facility collapse, they added.

The rain is predicted to gradually stop from Tuesday afternoon and the weather will then turn cloudy.

Wednesday and Thursday will be comfortable and cloudy, with temperatures fluctuating between 16 to 24 degrees, while more showers are forecast to arrive on Friday.