News / Metro

Survey highlights need to promote vaccination among elderly

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:22 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0
A survey has found that many Chinese aged over 50 years underestimate their risk of catching common infectious diseases like flu, streptococcus pneumonia and shingles.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:22 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0

The understanding about and the vaccination rate for common infectious diseases among Chinese seniors are still low, according to a survey released on Monday, National Vaccination Day.

The survey, conducted by the Chinese Association of Geriatric Research, polled more than 4,300 people and found that many over the age of 50 years underestimate their risk of catching common infectious diseases like flu, streptococcus pneumonia and shingles.

Many were not even aware of the effects of vaccination against these diseases, though more than 60 percent of middle-aged and senior citizens who have caught these ailments said they should have taken the jabs for their own protection.

Only 37 percent of respondents said they had received vaccination against flu, streptococcus pneumonia or shingles. The causes for not going in for the shots ranged from inexplicable worries to their own underlying diseases and fears over complications due to the vaccine, the survey found.

Feng Zijian from the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association said that the public usually pays attention to children's vaccination. But, the elderly are also vulnerable due to their growing age.

"Elderly people's immunity drops along with age and they usually have one or several underlying diseases. If they get infected, they could face more serious symptoms and it could also be fatal," Feng pointed out.

"Vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent and reduce such risks. Currently, the promotion of COVID-19 vaccination among the elderly population is very crucial," he added, referring to the ongoing pandemic resurgence in Shanghai, which has been under lockdown as a result for nearly a month, with the elderly among the most severely affected by the coronavirus.

Yu Hua from the Chinese Association of Geriatric Research noted that China's Healthy 2030 Plan focuses on disease prevention.

"We must promote education to improve elderly people's understanding about vaccines to improve their life quality and reduce the incidence of disease," he suggested.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     