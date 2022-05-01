News / Metro

COVID-19 community transmission risk effectively contained in Shanghai

  15:18 UTC+8, 2022-05-01       0
The risk of COVID-19 community transmission in Shanghai has been effectively contained, Gu Honghui, head of Shanghai's COVID-19 response team, said at a press conference on Sunday.
CFP

Citizens line up for nucleic acid testing in Shanghai's Yangpu District, China, April 28, 2022.

The risk of COVID-19 community transmission in Shanghai has been effectively contained, Gu Honghui, head of Shanghai's COVID-19 response team, said at a press conference on Sunday.

Gu said the reproduction rate is declining, with the Rt number dropping from 2.27 to 0.67.

Rt means the effective, time-varying reproduction number of COVID-19.

The number has remained below 1 for 15 consecutive days, Gu said.

Shanghai's daily local infections peaked on April 13 with 27,605 cases and has been going down since.

On Saturday, it reported 788 new confirmed locally transmitted cases.

So far, the Chinese megacity has registered 53,364 locally confirmed COVID-19 cases since February 26 and 422 deaths.

A total of 20,669 people remain hospitalized, with 61 critical cases, according to the latest data from Shanghai's health authority.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Han Jing
