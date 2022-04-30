Market regulator acts to ensure food quality during pandemic

The Shanghai subsidiary of Paris Baguette violated food safety regulations during the COVID-19 resurgence, it was stated on Saturday.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The Shanghai subsidiary of Paris Baguette violated food safety regulations during the COVID-19 resurgence, it was stated on Saturday.

The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation published details of four food companies in the city that face administrative penalties

Among them, Shanghai Spc Foodstuff Co Ltd, the subsidiary of Paris Baguette in Shanghai, was found to have taken community group buying orders and conducted production and sales of pastry products at a training center on 100 Laohongjing Road in Minhang District between April 23 and 26.

However, the training center had not been licensed for relevant food production and operation activities, according to the administration.

The irregularity was uncovered on April 27 during an inspection of market regulators following a tip-off.

The administration said it would impose an administrative penalty on the company based on China's food safety law.

In a separate case, Shanghai Benyang Catering Delivery Co Ltd registered in Qingpu District was given a fine of 140,000 yuan (US$21,182) for failing to review the quality of frozen barbecue meat before sales, inspectors found.

Its manufacturing record was missing as well.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Huikang Co Ltd in Minhang was given a warning for failing to keep pork products at the correct refrigerated temperature, while Gangwan (Shanghai) Food Co Ltd in Songjiang District was warned for failing to follow manufacturing requirements for steak and mutton products.