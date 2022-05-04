Truck driver held for price gouging amid pandemic

The 36-year-old man has allegedly made 13,000 yuan (US$1,970) in illegal profits from 15 clients since the beginning of April.

A truck driver has been placed under restrictive measures for alleged price gouging, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old man surnamed Yang has allegedly made 13,000 yuan (US$1,970) in illegal profits from 15 clients since the beginning of April. Yang possessed a legal pandemic pass to use his truck.

Police in Minhang District started their investigation after one of the clients, surnamed Li, complained to them in mid-April.

Li engaged Yang from a website that offers logistics services and paid 300 yuan to Yang for transporting 1,500 kilograms of apples. However, Yang kept asking Li for additional fees, and Li ended up paying 2,400 yuan, police said.

Yang could face the criminal charge of running an illegal business, according to police.

