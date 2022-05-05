COVID-19 in Shanghai: 261 confirmed cases, 4,390 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 261 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,390 local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday.

The city reported 261 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,390 local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Of all the local infections, 185 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 75 confirmed patients and 4,357 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

The first 75 patients tested positive during central quarantine.



The 76th patient was detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

The 77th to 261st patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 13 new local fatalities were reported.

The first 4,375 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 15 were found in the screening of high-risk groups.



Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 21.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on April 27.

The new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital, while the close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 1,739 patients and 13,133 asymptomatic infections were discharged.



From February 26 to May 4, of all the 54,886 local confirmed cases, 44,104 have been discharged upon recovery and 10,279 are still hospitalized, including 512 severe cases and 99 critical cases. A total of 503 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,590 imported cases, 4,579 have been discharged upon recovery and 11 are still hospitalized.