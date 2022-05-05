News / Metro

City opens 9,000 PCR test sites to support work resumption

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:23 UTC+8, 2022-05-05       0
The nucleic acid sample collection sites have been set up across Shanghai for the growing number of people returning to work as the pandemic wanes.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:23 UTC+8, 2022-05-05       0
City opens 9,000 PCR test sites to support work resumption
Imaginechina

A PCR sample collection station on a local street.

Nearly 9,000 nucleic acid sample collection sites have been set up across Shanghai to serve the increasing number of employees returning to work as the city's pandemic gradually wanes.

More than half of the PCR testing sites have opened, mainly for workers maintaining urban services, companies resuming operations and citizens in precautionary areas, the city's reform and development commission said.

Citizens can check their nearest PCR sample collection sites on the Suishenban app and WeChat app, along with information such as how many people are waiting, said Chen Shiyan, deputy director of the commission.

As the city's COVID-19 infections keep trending downwards, over 70 percent of Shanghai's over 1,800 key companies have resumed operations, said Zhang Hongtao, chief engineer of Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

Over 90 percent of the first batch of some 660 key companies, especially in the automotive, integrated circuit and bio-medicine sectors, have maintained stable production, Zhang told the city's daily COVID-19 press briefing.

He noted some subdistricts, towns or industrial parks have been found to be stepping up the standards in the name of COVID-19 prevention and control. He asked them to follow the unified standard of the city government.

"It is unnecessary and shouldn't set additional thresholds for companies who want to restore operations," Zhang said.

Shanghai has released an updated work resumption guideline, which stipulates all returning personnel and new hires have to take two tests each day – an antigen test in the morning and a nucleic acid test in the afternoon.

Companies in locked down areas should organize all employees to take two tests each day, including an antigen test in the morning and a nucleic acid test in the afternoon.

Those in controlled areas should arrange an antigen test each day and a nucleic acid test every two days, while those in precautionary areas should have an antigen test each day and a nucleic acid test within five days.

Companies are asked to categorize their production areas in four tiers, according to the risk level, in the colors of green (protection zone), blue (observation zone), yellow (quarantine zone) and red (infection zone).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     