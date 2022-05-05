Fallen catkin flower clusters won't spread the virus, authorities say

They drop from the city's plane, poplar and willow trees, and people with allergies may experience coughs, sneezing and itching, but little more.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

It's the catkin season again as the irritating white cylindrical flower clusters fall from trees and are blown across the city.

Shanghai's greenery authorities said on Thursday they are taking measures to curb the outbreak of catkins, despite the COVID-19 resurgence.

However, there is no need to be concerned as the COVID-19 virus will not be spread by catkin.

Based on more than two years of research, there is no evidence that the small cylindrical flower clusters absorb the virus, said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, no COVID-19 cases have been reported to be associated with catkin, he said.

Catkins come mainly from the city's plane, poplar and willow trees, and people with allergies may experience coughs, sneezing and itching.

Ti Gong

Since winter, about 100,000 plane trees inside the Outer Ring Road have been trimmed to prevent them producing catkins, according to Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Spraying, dust reduction and sweeping technologies are being applied on streets vulnerable to catkin pollution to solve the problem.

The bureau said about 200 streets with about 46,000 plane trees are being targeted.

Anyone with allergies should wear long-sleeved clothing, masks and glasses, authorities recommended. If a piece of catkin gets into the eyes, people should wash them with clean water or wipe them with a wet paper towel. Cold compresses with wet towels also help relieve allergic reactions.