COVID-19 in Shanghai: 253 confirmed cases, 3,961 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 253 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 3,961 local asymptomatic infections, and 13 deaths on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Of all the local infections, 175 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 78 confirmed patients and 3,943 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

253 local cases

The first 78 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 175 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

A total of 13 new local fatalities were reported.

Li Yi / SHINE

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 3,943 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 18 were found in the screening of high-risk groups.

No imported infections were reported during the day.

Meanwhile, 1,664 patients and 11,626 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 6, of all the 55,384 local confirmed cases, 47,157 have been discharged upon recovery and 7,699 are still hospitalized, including 464 severe cases and 87 critical cases. A total of 528 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,590 imported cases, 4,580 have been discharged upon recovery and 10 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE
