COVID-19 in Shanghai: 227 confirmed cases, 1,869 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported 227 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,869 local asymptomatic infections, two imported asymptomatic infections and two deaths on Thursday.

The city reported 227 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 1,869 local asymptomatic infections, two imported asymptomatic infections and two deaths on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Of all the local infections, 167 confirmed patients were previously asymptomatic infections. Another 60 confirmed patients and 1,865 asymptomatic cases were detected during central quarantine.

227 local cases

The first 60 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 167 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



A total of two new local fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first 1,865 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest four were found in the screening of high-risk groups.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 9.



The second case is a Chinese working in Namibia who arrived at the local airport on May 10 via Germany.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 57 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 416 patients and 6,360 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 12, of all the 56,754 local confirmed cases, 51,043 have been discharged upon recovery and 5,144 are still hospitalized, including 298 severe cases and 66 critical cases. A total of 567 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,595 imported cases, 4,583 have been discharged upon recovery and 12 are still hospitalized.