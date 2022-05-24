COVID-19 in Shanghai: 58 confirmed cases, 422 local asymptomatic infections

One imported asymptomatic infection and one death were also reported on Monday.

The city reported 58 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 422 local asymptomatic infections, one imported asymptomatic infection and one death on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

58 confirmed cases

The first 19 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 39 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



One new local fatality was reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the 422 infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 21.



The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 11 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 380 patients and 5,098 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 23, of all the 57,775 local confirmed cases, 54,775 have been discharged upon recovery and 2,414 are still hospitalized, including 134 severe cases and 38 critical cases. A total of 586 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,605 imported cases, 4,599 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized.