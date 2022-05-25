COVID-19 in Shanghai: 44 confirmed cases, 343 local asymptomatic infections

One local asymptomatic infection was found in the screening of high-risk group.

The city reported 44 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 343 local asymptomatic infections, three imported asymptomatic infections and no new deaths on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

44 confirmed cases

The first 12 patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest 32 patients used to be asymptomatic infections.



Local asymptomatic infections

The first 342 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was found in the screening of high-risk group.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 16.



The second case is a Chinese working in Equatorial Guinea who arrived at the local airport on May 20 via France.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on May 21.

The new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 24 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 268 patients and 4,599 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to May 24, of all the 57,819 local confirmed cases, 55,043 have been discharged upon recovery and 2,190 are still hospitalized, including 134 severe cases and 34 critical cases. A total of 586 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,605 imported cases, 4,599 have been discharged upon recovery and six are still hospitalized.