Shanghai getting back to normal food supplies

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

More than 500 food manufacturing companies in Shanghai have resumed production disrupted by the COVID-19 resurgence as the city's food industry gets gradually back on track, the city's market regulators said on Wednesday.

As of the end of last year, the city had registered 1,385 food manufacturing firms.

They have been ordered to conduct thorough self-examination and clear expired food and ingredients to ensure food safety, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

They must clean manufacturing areas regularly and ensure safe and proper procurement, inventory, management storage and transportation, as well as establish a management and recall mechanism for substandard foods, the administration said.

About 539 food manufacturing companies in the city are back to normal operations and 338 are authorized food suppliers designated by the government to supply rice, meat and dairy products to residents.

Ti Gong

Meanwhile, some local cosmetics companies have also resumed operation, according to the Shanghai Medical Products Administration.

At the plant and scientific and research center of Shanghai cosmetics brand Forest Cabin in Xinqiao Town of Songjiang District, 97 employees of its 150 staffers have returned to working posts, resuming about 60 and 70 percent of production capacity.

As of Tuesday, four production lines of the company had been in full swing.

Its 24 outlets in Shanghai are preparing for reopening as well.

Medical products authorities have prolonged the information registration duration of cosmetics companies during the COVID-19 resurgence as some of the preferential policies were released.